QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 980,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $597.78 million, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.05.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

