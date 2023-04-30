QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.17

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $933.09 million and $1.86 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.