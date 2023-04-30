Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Tops $23.23 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $23.23 million and $985,055.53 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00005465 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

