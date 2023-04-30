Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

