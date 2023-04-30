Raymond James Trims Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Target Price to $66.00

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

LKFN stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1,305.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

