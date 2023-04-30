RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 322,700 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 82,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,191. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on RCM Technologies from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.