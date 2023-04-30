ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.37 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $3,398.33 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00304501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003425 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

