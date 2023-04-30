Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,525,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

