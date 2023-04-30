Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 512 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.90. 2,046,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $560.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

