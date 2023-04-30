Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,805 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MQY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 316,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MQY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,642. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

