Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.24. 12,797,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,186,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

