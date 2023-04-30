Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.58. 32,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,738. The firm has a market cap of $414.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $85.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

