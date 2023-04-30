Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 23.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after buying an additional 79,280 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WSM stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.04. 817,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,125. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.