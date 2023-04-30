Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,083. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

