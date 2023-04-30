Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 199,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,710. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

