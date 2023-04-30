Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. 5,754,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $162.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

