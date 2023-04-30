Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. 177,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

