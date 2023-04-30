RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Up 29.8% in April

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

RGRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,556. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its product pipeline includes RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

