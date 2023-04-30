Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Up 15.3% in April

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.27. 439,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Repay has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $100,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 24.8% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 132,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 1,458.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

