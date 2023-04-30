Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Up 15.3% in April

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Repay Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of RPAY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.27. 439,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Repay has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $14.64.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repay (RPAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.