Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in April

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $6.93 on Friday, reaching $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.27. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

