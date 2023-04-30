Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 2.0 %

ROIC stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after buying an additional 366,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after buying an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,632,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

