Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.43. 457,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,650. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.09.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

