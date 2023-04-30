Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,727,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 121,186 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 139,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,960. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

