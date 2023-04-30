Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE:SHW traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $237.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,322. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
