Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 40,675,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,190,888. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.