Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,037. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

