Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 547,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

