Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 715,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

