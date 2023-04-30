Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,575,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,920,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. 22,480,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,331,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

