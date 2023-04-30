Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 148,486 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,392,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,007,000 after buying an additional 352,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $20.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 702,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,293. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

