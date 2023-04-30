Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 723,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RELL opened at $15.43 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 73.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Articles

