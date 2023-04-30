Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 4.9 %

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 45.25% and a negative net margin of 473.75%. Analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $28,487.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 744,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

