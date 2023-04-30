Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,058 shares during the period. Rimini Street accounts for 3.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 1.28% of Rimini Street worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 978.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.74. 195,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,525. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. Analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,496,509 shares in the company, valued at $43,035,686.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $38,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,496,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,035,686.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,607 shares of company stock worth $3,540,455 over the last ninety days. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

