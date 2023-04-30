Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 146,932 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 79,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,851. The company has a market cap of $110.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

