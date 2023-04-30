Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $77.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $102.34.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.