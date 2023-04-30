Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $560.88 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,028.87 or 0.06948482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $560.88 million and $938,315.42 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,449 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,033.56576094 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $507,676.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

