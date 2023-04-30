Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-$12.20 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.41. The company had a trading volume of 849,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after acquiring an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

