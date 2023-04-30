Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ROL opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.



