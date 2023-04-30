Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $454.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.18 and its 200-day moving average is $427.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $481.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.