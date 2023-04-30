Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.10-$16.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.30 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $454.78. 560,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,052. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $481.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $494.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

