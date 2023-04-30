Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $160.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday.

MANH opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

