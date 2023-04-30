Royal Bank of Canada Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,197 shares of company stock worth $21,611,351 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after buying an additional 557,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after buying an additional 336,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

