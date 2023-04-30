Royal Bank of Canada Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $220.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.60.

BA opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.75. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

