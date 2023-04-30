Royal Bank of Canada Trims Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Target Price to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.71.
Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %
DHR stock opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.06.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
