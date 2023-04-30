Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 9,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,184.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.74. 38,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

