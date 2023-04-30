RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.96% and a negative return on equity of 97.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

