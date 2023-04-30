Sabre Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.625 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABRP stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. Sabre has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $141.82.

Get Sabre alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.