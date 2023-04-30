Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 464,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe & Green Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SGBX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,924. Safe & Green has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

