Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.09 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Safe has a market capitalization of $195.09 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $9.36 or 0.00032054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00143749 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00041385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.38768254 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

