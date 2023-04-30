Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 506,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

